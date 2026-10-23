BLF claims Operation Almas continues in Balochistan, says Pakistani forces face losses and retreat

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed that its ongoing Operation Almas has resulted in casualties among Pakistani military personnel, the seizure of security installations and the destruction of an army vehicle at multiple locations in Balochistan.

In statements issued on October 22, 2026, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the operation was continuing on several fronts, claiming that Pakistani forces had suffered human and material losses and were retreating from certain positions.

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According to the spokesperson, BLF fighters killed a Military Intelligence (MI) captain and several personnel belonging to the Special Services Group (SSG) during engagements associated with the operation. He further claimed that the organisation's fighters overran the main camp of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and hoisted the BLF flag at Gwadar Zero Point.

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Major Gwahram Baloch also claimed that BLF fighters had taken control of the Muzhani police station, seized official weapons and military equipment from the premises, and killed one police official during a clash. At Gubd, the group claimed responsibility for an attack on an army convoy that allegedly destroyed a military vehicle and killed or wounded several personnel. The spokesperson further asserted that the police checkpoint at Gubd Cross was under BLF control.

In a subsequent statement, the spokesperson said the operation was continuing under the organisation's Saddu Operational Battalion, named after senior BLF commander Mamo Saddu Marri, also known as Shahadat Marri. The statement described Marri as one of the organisation's founding members who played a significant role in establishing and strengthening its organisational structure.

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According to the BLF's account, Marri was over 75 years old when Pakistani forces attacked a BLF camp in the mountainous region of Balochistan. The organisation claimed that he remained behind to engage the advancing troops, allowing his fellow fighters to withdraw safely, and was killed during the encounter. The BLF said the battalion was named in his honour to commemorate his sacrifice.

In another statement linked to Operation Almas, Major Gwahram Baloch claimed that a fighter identified as Mujahid Mehr, alias Sagar Zamurani, had carried out a self-sacrifice attack using an explosives-laden vehicle against a fortified military camp. According to the spokesperson, the attack breached the camp's defensive perimeter and enabled other BLF fighters to advance. The organisation paid tribute to Mehr and said it would continue what it described as the unfinished mission of its fallen members.

The BLF spokesperson subsequently claimed that its fighters had maintained control of the FWO camp for more than 16 hours. He said Pakistani military reinforcements advancing in armoured vehicles had come under repeated attacks, resulting in several casualties and forcing troops to retreat.

Major Gwahram Baloch also alleged that Pakistani forces were using quadcopter drones to target BLF positions but claimed that the group's fighters had shot down additional drones.

The BLF said Operation Almas was still underway and that a detailed account of the operation and its final reported losses would be released to the media after its conclusion. The organisation claimed responsibility for the attacks described in its statements. (ANI)

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