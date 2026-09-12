BLF claims over 12 Pakistani military personnel, police officer killed in 11 Balochistan attacks

Balochistan [Pakistan] September 12 (ANI): The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed on Thursday that more than 12 Pakistani military personnel and one police officer were killed in 11 attacks carried out across Balochistan between August 15 and September 9, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said in a statement that the attacks took place in Chagai, Surab, Awaran, Khuzdar, Rakhshan, Kech, Quetta and Barkhan. The BLF claimed that its fighters attacked the Talaran police station in the Baramcha area of Chagai on September 9, taking control of the premises, detaining police personnel and confiscating weapons, equipment and a vehicle.

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The statement said the detained police personnel were subsequently released unharmed after being issued a warning. On the same day, the BLF claimed that its fighters ambushed a Pakistani military convoy near a grid station in Gidar, Surab, resulting in casualties and material damage.

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The group further claimed that six Pakistani military personnel were killed on September 4 when its fighters ambushed a convoy at Mughali Cross on the Quetta-Karachi highway in Khuzdar. According to the BLF, one vehicle was directly hit, while other vehicles were targeted using rockets and automatic weapons, resulting in additional casualties, as reported by TBP.

The BLF also claimed that two Pakistani military personnel were killed and two others injured in an improvised explosive device attack in Awaran on September 7. The group said it was also responsible for setting fire to a fibre-optic facility in Chagai and a Ufone communications tower in Rakhshan.

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In another incident, the BLF claimed that two Pakistani military personnel were killed and two others wounded when its fighters attacked a foot patrol in Kolwah, Awaran, on September 1.

The group further claimed that one police officer was killed and several others injured in Quetta on August 28 after police attempted to stop its fighters.

The BLF also claimed responsibility for killing three men whom it accused of working with Pakistani forces. (ANI)

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