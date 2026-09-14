BLF claims responsibility for series of attacks on Pakistani forces across Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan] September 14 (ANI): The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed responsibility for a series of operations conducted in various parts of Balochistan, including attacks targeting Pakistani military positions and highway checkpoints, as well as the seizure of weapons from security personnel, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a statement issued to the media, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the group’s fighters set up a checkpoint on the main highway in the Koh Dagar area of Mand on September 11, 2026. Vehicles were reportedly stopped and searched at the checkpoint. According to the spokesperson, the operation was intended to maintain the organisation’s presence in the area and monitor the movements of Pakistani forces and their local facilitators, TBP reported.

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The spokesperson said that on September 10, BLF fighters carried out an ambush in the Tatgar area of Yakmach in Kharan, targeting a convoy carrying Pakistani military personnel with heavy and automatic weapons. The BLF claimed that two buses transporting Pakistani personnel were struck during the attack, killing six military personnel and injuring several others. The group further claimed that Pakistani forces subsequently launched an operation in the Hermag desert area to pursue the attackers but were compelled to withdraw after coming under fire.

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Major Gwahram Baloch also said that BLF fighters established another checkpoint on the main highway connecting Nasirabad and Nodiz in Kech on the same day, where vehicles were searched. He alleged that Pakistani forces later reached the location with military convoys and quadcopters and conducted aerial firing after the BLF fighters had left the area.

The BLF also claimed responsibility for attacks on Pakistani military camps in Dil Kik, Zamuran, and Rodbun in Tump. According to the group’s statement, the camps were attacked using heavy weapons, grenade launchers and automatic firearms, resulting in casualties and material losses, as cited by TBP.

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In another incident, the group said its fighters established a checkpoint in the Khairabad area of Turbat on September 9 and stopped the official vehicle of the Assistant Commissioner of Tump. The BLF claimed that the official was travelling in another vehicle and managed to escape, while weapons and equipment belonging to his security guards were seized.

The statement also mentioned an attack carried out on September 1 in the Pattok area of Dasht, where a military patrol travelling towards a security outpost was allegedly targeted. The BLF claimed that one military vehicle was damaged and that several personnel were killed or injured, according to TBP. (ANI)

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