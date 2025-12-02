BLF-Pakistan clash rages over 24 hours in Nokkundi, fighters claim control of key compound

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): Conflicts between the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) fighters and Pakistani military forces have persisted for over twenty-four hours within a significant compound in Nokkundi, located in the Chagai district, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Advertisement

According to BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch, members of the group's Saddo Operational Battalion (SOB) initiated the assault at 8:19 pm (local time) on Sunday, aiming at what they referred to as the primary compound designated for the residential quarters and offices of foreign engineers and staff involved in the Saindak and Reko Diq mining projects.

Advertisement

The BLF claimed its fighters "successfully infiltrated the compound" shortly after the initial attack and have "remained in their positions for the last twenty-four hours" despite numerous efforts by the Pakistani forces to regain control, as noted by TBP.

Advertisement

The statement indicated that "special units" of the Pakistani military sought to advance via ground routes and helicopters, but the BLF asserted that these attempts were successfully repelled. The group further claimed that Pakistani forces had "withdrawn after encountering resistance" and stated that all "enemy objectives" have been thwarted thus far. Pakistani officials have not responded to these assertions.

The BLF proclaimed the assault was aimed at delivering "a clear message to Pakistan, its foreign allies, and exploitative companies" that the natural resources of Balochistan belong to the Baloch people. It cautioned that without acknowledging what it terms "Baloch ownership and authority over land and resources," no major power or corporation would be permitted to collaborate with Pakistan in "exploiting Baloch national resources," as cited by the TBP report.

Advertisement

In another statement, the BLF detailed the structure, aims, and ideological basis of its newly established Saddo Operational Battalion (SOB), describing it as a vital element of the group's expansion efforts. Major Gwahram Baloch characterised the SOB as the BLF's "practical expression of operational capability and organisational discipline," rooted in an ideology of "sacrifice, principle, courage, and steadfast determination."

The BLF stated that the Saddo Operational Battalion (SOB) signifies what it refers to as an evolutionary advancement in its organisational structure, claiming that the unit will focus on targeting "areas where the opposing force does not anticipate an attack." The spokesperson depicted the battalion as the initial step in enhancing the group's operational abilities in response to "shifting regional dynamics," as highlighted by TBP.

It mentioned that the concept of "self-sacrifice" in the Baloch resistance is not merely a reactive strategy, but a "well-considered philosophical and ideological decision" embraced by the youth who "prioritise national survival over personal existence" in the quest for what the group considers the sacred objective of an independent Balochistan, as reported by TBP. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)