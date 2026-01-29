BLF, SRA claim responsibility for attacks in Balochistan and Sindh amid ongoing rights concerns

Balochistan [Pakistan] January 29 (ANI): The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) on Tuesday asserted responsibility for separate attacks in Balochistan's Awaran and Wadh regions and in Sindh's Sanghar district, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Advertisement

In a statement to the media, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the group's militants targeted a Pakistani military camp in the Kinnechi area of Kolwah, Awaran, on January 25. He claimed the operation resulted in "casualties and material damage" to Pakistani forces and added that video footage of the attack had been recorded and would be released through the group's media platform, Aashob.

Advertisement

The BLF further stated that its fighters sabotaged two mineral-transport vehicles in the Dariji area of Wadh on the same day by deflating their tyres. In another statement, the group confirmed the death of one of its members, Jalil Baloch, also known as Jorak, who, it said, succumbed to critical injuries after a landmine blast "planted by enemy forces on the route" during a patrol in the Mand area on January 23, TBP reported.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Sindh, the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) said it carried out an attack on Punjabi settler Dr Saleem Arain at Rehmat Shah Chowk in Sanghar. SRA spokesperson Sudho Sindhi accused Punjabi settlers of serving as "direct facilitators" of state repression and said the assault was part of what the group described as resistance against "Punjabi imperialism" and the exploitation of Sindh's resources, the TBP report highlighted.

He said the SRA would persist with its armed campaign "until the independence of Sindhudesh is achieved." Pakistani authorities had not responded to the claims at the time of publication, TBP reported.

Advertisement

Balochistan has long remained a hotspot for persistent human rights concerns. The region has experienced repeated cycles of violence linked to separatist movements, an extensive military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalisation. These issues have drawn scrutiny from human rights groups, journalists, and international observers.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly accused Pakistani authorities of detaining civilians in Balochistan without due legal procedure, using enforced disappearances as a tool to silence dissent and intimidate local communities. While Pakistani officials regularly deny these allegations, civil society groups continue to condemn the security forces' alleged role in systematic abductions targeting students, political activists, and residents. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)