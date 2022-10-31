Antony Blinken, EAM S Jaishankar discuss Ukraine conflict, terror

Washington, October 30
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed the ongoing Ukraine war, counter-terrorism and other regional and global issues.
Jaishankar thanked Blinken for his “strong and clear message” on counter-terrorism as well as his call for holding those responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accountable.
“The two discussed regional and global issues, including counter-terrorism cooperation and Ukraine,” Ned Price, a State Department spokesperson, said. “Good to speak to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Thanked him for his strong and clear message yesterday on counter-terrorism and 26/11 accountability. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and other issues,” the EAM tweeted.
