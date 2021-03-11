Blinken, new Pak Foreign Minister discuss ties

PTI

Islamabad/Washington, May 7

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the first such high-level contact since a new government took over in the country, and exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral ties.

The conversation took place amidst a chill in bilateral ties and weeks after ousted prime minister Imran Khan alleged that the US was behind the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government through a no-confidence vote tabled by the Opposition. The Pakistan Foreign Minister received a telephone call from Blinken, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Friday. During the phone call, Blinken congratulated Bilawal on the assumption of his office and expressed the desire to continue strengthening the mutually beneficial Pakistan-US bilateral relationship. Bilawal underscored that Pakistan and the US have a longstanding broad-based relationship.