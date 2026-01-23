"Bloated, inefficient bureaucracy": US slams World Health Organisation as it terminates membership

Washington DC [US], January 23 (ANI): The United States of America came down heavily on the World Health Organisation, terminating its membership of the global health body, citing inefficient bureaucracy, mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and "failures" inflicted upon the American people.

In a joint statement issued by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health Secretary Kennedy, it was mentioned that going forward, the US engagement with the WHO will be limited strictly to effectuate its withdrawal and to safeguard the health and safety of the American people.

"All US funding for, and staffing of, WHO initiatives has ceased. The United States will continue to lead the world in public health, saving millions of lives and protecting Americans at home by preventing infectious disease threats from reaching our shores while advancing global health security through direct, bilateral, and results-driven partnerships. We will continue to work with countries and trusted health institutions to share best practices, strengthen preparedness, and protect our communities through a more focused, transparent, and effective model which delivers real outcomes rather than the bloated and inefficient bureaucracy of the WHO", the statement read.

It also said, "Today, the United States withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO), freeing itself from its constraints, as President Trump promised on his first day in office by signing E.O. 14155. This action responds to the WHO's failures during the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to rectify the harm from those failures inflicted on the American people. Promises made, promises kept."

Accusing the body of abandoning its core mission and acting "against" the interests of the US despite it being a founding member and the largest financial contributor, the joint statement added, "The Organization pursued a politicized, bureaucratic agenda driven by nations hostile to American interests. In doing so, the WHO obstructed the timely and accurate sharing of critical information that could have saved American lives and then concealed those failures under the pretext of acting "in the interest of public health."

"Even on our way out of the organization, the WHO tarnished and trashed everything that America has done for it. The WHO refuses to hand over the American flag that hung in front of it, arguing it has not approved our withdrawal and, in fact, claims that we owe it compensation. From our days as its primary founder, primary financial backer, and primary champion until now, our final day, the insults to America continue", it added.

The statement concluded by saying, "Today, we right these injustices and bring an end to the bureaucratic inertia, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest, and international politics that have rendered the organization beyond repair. We will get our flag back for the Americans who died alone in nursing homes, the small businesses devastated by WHO-driven restrictions, and the American lives shattered by this organization's inactivity. Our withdrawal is for them."

https://x.com/HHSGov/status/2014512329300267329?s=20

The termination comes as earlier in January, US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum directing the withdrawal of the United States from international organisations, conventions and treaties that are "contrary to the interests" of the US.

The announcement was made in the statement of the Presidential Memoranda shared by the White House that mentioned withdrawal from 35-non non-UN organisations and 31 UN entities.

Key UN organisations from which US has withdrawn includes the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, International Law Commission, International Trade Centre, Peacebuilding Commission, UN Energy and UN Population Fund and UN Water. (ANI)

