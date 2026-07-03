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Home / World / Blooming for a greener tomorrow: India to anchor global consensus at Yokohama Green Expo 2027

Blooming for a greener tomorrow: India to anchor global consensus at Yokohama Green Expo 2027

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ANI
Updated At : 12:33 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Yokohama [Japan], July 3 (ANI): Green Expo 2027 in Yokohama will bring a big blooming of global consensus for a green society.

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The Green Expo will be held in Yokohama City in March 2027. Foreign participants from 75 countries and organisations have declared their cooperation, and the number is expected to increase further. In June, a preparatory meeting was held in Yokohama, inviting domestic and foreign stakeholders.

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MAFF Minister Norikazu Suzuki emphasised the purpose and value of the Green Expo. Each participating country cultivates different kinds of flowers. Countries with diverse cultures will gather and establish a circular economy.

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The theme of Green Expo 2027 is "Scenery of the Future for Happiness". It means the Green Expo will showcase a happy future.

It implies that the symbiosis of nature, plants, and human beings will establish a clean and happy environment. Especially in the era of climate change, the damage to agricultural and marine products, as well as human health, is serious.

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To reduce CO2 emissions, the importance of plants, flowers, and a green environment was shared globally. It will deepen the concept of each country's pavilion.

Indian Embassy First Secretary Naveed Trumboo said, "The Indian pavilion at Yokohama Green Expo 2027 will feature Indian native flowers and plants.

It will attract audiences and send a message to create a circular green society. India is a spearhead of the green society."

More than 75 countries and organisations share the common goal of creating a big blooming of a future happy society at Yokohama Green Expo. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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