Blow to Hamas infrastructure in Europe: Israel aids Italy in arrest of Hamas Leader, six others

Blow to Hamas infrastructure in Europe: Israel aids Italy in arrest of Hamas Leader, six others

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 29 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli government revealed Sunday evening that, in what it called "a blow to Hamas' infrastructure in Europe," Israeli assistance with information and evidence for law enforcement in Italy led to the investigation and arrests of Muhammad Hanun, the Hamas leader in that country, and six other senior people in the organization there, including a senior figure in Hamas's leadership in Europe and a member of Hamas's leadership on the continent.

A joint task force of the Economic Counterterrorism Headquarters (ECT) in Israel's Ministry of Defence, the Intelligence/CEO Division of the Israel Police, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Intelligence Division, and the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service), transferred information and evidence to law enforcement authorities in Italy, through accepted and agreed channels, as part of an investigation targeting Hamas infrastructure in Italy.

During the operation, Italian law enforcement authorities seized assets, money, and property. It is suspected that those involved systematically worked to collect and transfer funds to the civilian and military arms of the declared terrorist organisation Hamas.

"Hamas terrorists and all those who seek our harm do not and will not have a safe haven - neither in the Middle East nor in Europe," said Israel's Minister of Defence, Israel Katz. "The State of Israel will act resolutely to reach every terrorist and everyone who aids terrorism that acts against it. Anyone who thinks they can finance terrorism and hide overseas is mistaken." (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

