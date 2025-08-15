The Hague [Netherlands] August 15 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has accused Pakistan of carrying out "organised genocide" in Balochistan during an international conference in The Hague, which aimed to highlight alleged human rights violations, according to The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The conference, titled "The Case of Balochistan: Self-Determination and International Silence," brought together human rights activists, journalists, and political leaders from various countries. Speakers criticised the United Nations, the European Union, and other global institutions for "failing to act despite widespread atrocities."

BNM chairman Naseem Baloch claimed that thousands of Baloch people had been "forcibly disappeared," with many later found dead in remote areas, and entire villages had been "razed" during military operations. He said that international bodies have remained passive despite these "large-scale atrocities," which he described as "an organised genocide." He urged the global community to support the Baloch struggle for survival, freedom, and sovereignty and to hold Pakistan accountable.

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) activist Zali Wali denounced "state oppression and brutality" in both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alleging that genocide was underway alongside the systematic exploitation of natural resources. She said villages in Waziristan were being depopulated, young people were forcibly disappeared, and military cantonments were established to permanently silence dissent. Wali emphasised the shared "historical, geographical, and cultural" bonds between the Baloch and Pashtun peoples, stating that PTM views the Baloch freedom struggle as part of its own.

BNM foreign secretary Faheem Baloch described the crisis as "humanitarian" in scale, saying the severity of the genocide could not be fully captured in words. He accused the authorities of deliberately cutting off internet and communication access to hide atrocities and erase Baloch identity, language, culture, and political presence. He called on the global community to end "double standards" and take concrete action against "state crimes."

Human rights activist Charlotte Zehrer said Balochistan symbolised "systematic oppression and brutality that must no longer be ignored," adding that global human rights rhetoric was exposed as hollow when it came to the region.

BNM Netherlands vice president Waheed Baloch said Balochistan was once independent but lost its political freedom after Pakistan's "forcible occupation." He vowed the Baloch would resist "oppression and slavery" until their freedom was achieved.

Speaking in Dutch, BNM member Muhamad Muheem appealed to the Netherlands and the wider world to address "grave human rights abuses, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings" in Balochistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)