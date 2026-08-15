BNM Awaran gathering highlights call for independent Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 15 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has reiterated its demand for an independent Balochistan, with speakers at a gathering in the Awaran Zone describing the goal as achievable and inevitable.

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Taking to social media platform X, BNM highlighted that the event was organised on the occasion of "Baloch Pledge Renewal Day" and featured speeches by Talar Naz, Mirak, Zubair and Masood. According to the BNM, the speakers described August 11 as a significant date in Baloch history and called for continued political and organisational efforts against what they characterise as injustice and foreign occupation.

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The speakers also discussed the historical events surrounding Balochistan in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. They recalled the British invasion of Kalat in 1839 and praised Khan of Kalat Mir Mehrab Khan and others who resisted British forces.

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According to the speakers, Balochistan regained independence on August 11, 1947, before Pakistan incorporated the territory in March 1948. They described the subsequent decades as a period marked by conflict, disappearances, killings and military operations, and said the Baloch national movement has continued to seek independence.

The gathering also focused on the future of a potential independent Balochistan. The speakers argued that political aspirations must be supported by investment in education, institutional development, security and international engagement.

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Rejecting claims that an independent Balochistan would struggle to develop, the speakers pointed to the region's strategic location, extensive coastline, natural resources and cultural heritage as potential foundations for economic growth and state development.

The BNM said the movement must also learn from past shortcomings and organise according to contemporary political and social realities. The speakers emphasised that achieving their political objective would require sustained preparation and sacrifice.

The statements reflect the position of the Baloch National Movement and its supporters. The historical and political claims surrounding Balochistan remain deeply contested, particularly regarding the events of 1947 and 1948 and the status of the region. The gathering comes amid continuing tensions and political conflict over Balochistan's future. (ANI)

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