Balochistan [Pakistan] February 28 (ANI): Niaz Baloch, the Coordinator of the Foreign Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has expressed significant worries regarding Pakistan's worsening internal conditions and its dependency on military action to control Balochistan.

In a post shared by BNM on X, he emphasized Pakistan's increasing instability, violations of human rights, and economic reliance on Balochistan's resources to support Punjab during a BNM event.

Addressing Pakistan's political chaos, Niaz Baloch remarked, "The power structure of Pakistan is fragmented, and its authority over Balochistan is upheld solely through military means." He noted that there is widespread discontent with the Pakistan Army even in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Punjab, which has made the nation's borders progressively less secure, as stated in the post.

Advertisement

Baloch further emphasised that Pakistan faces international condemnation for its human rights violations, especially in Balochistan, where occurrences of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and military operations have become commonplace, according to the post.

The post reiterated his call for Baloch communities overseas to reveal Pakistan's abuses and to limit its diplomatic and financial backing from Arab countries.

Advertisement

"Pakistan's behavior has demonstrated that it cannot act as a responsible state. The world must understand that an independent Balochistan would bring stability to the region," he added.

While discussing Pakistan's economic difficulties, Niaz Baloch pointed out that the state is heavily indebted to global financial institutions and lacks economic resources comparable to even large international corporations.

"Pakistan has no feasible economic strategy. It survives by exploiting the wealth of Balochistan while denying its people their fundamental rights," he asserted as quoted in the post.

He also raised alarms about China's growing influence in the area, specifically regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He cautioned that China's intention to create a naval base in Gwadar is troubling for Western countries and presents a strategic challenge, as indicated in the post.

The event, organized by BNM's Capacity Building Council and hosted by BNM Kech-Gwadar Hankeen, aimed to highlight Pakistan's escalating crisis and its oppressive measures against Balochistan, as stated in BNM's post. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)