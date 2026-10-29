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Home / World / BNM holds awareness campaign in Germany over alleged rights violations in Balochistan

BNM holds awareness campaign in Germany over alleged rights violations in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Trier [Germany], October 29 (ANI): Activists of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) held an awareness campaign in Trier, Germany, to draw European attention to alleged enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and forced displacement in Balochistan, according to a post shared by the organisation on X.

As cited in the statement on October 25, participants carried portraits of forcibly disappeared individuals, distributed leaflets and briefed passers-by about the situation in Balochistan. The campaign highlighted allegations of enforced disappearances, so-called “kill and dump” killings and the displacement of local communities, which the organisation attributed to the Pakistan Army.

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The rally was addressed by Habib Baloch, Asif Baluch, Mujeeb Abdullah and Mohsin, who raised concerns over the political and economic rights of the Baloch people. According to BNM’s post on X, the speakers questioned decisions concerning Balochistan’s land and natural resources, arguing that such decisions were being made without the consent of the local population.

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The speakers also raised concerns over alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings involving Baloch students, political activists and journalists. According to the figures cited in BNM’s post, 105 people were forcibly disappeared and 59 were killed in July 2026, figures the speakers attributed to human rights organisations. They called for an independent investigation into the reported cases.

The post further stated that around 30,000 residents of Shor Parod had reportedly been ordered to vacate their homes by October 30, 2026. According to the organisation, families who had lived in the area for generations were being displaced and forced to take shelter in tents.

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BNM called on the United Nations, the European Union and the international community to investigate the alleged human rights violations, hold Pakistan accountable and take urgent measures to prevent the forced displacement of residents in Shor Parod and other parts of Balochistan, as stated in its post on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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