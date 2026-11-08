BNM protests outside Dutch Parliament, urges review of Baloch man’s deportation to Pakistan

The Hague [Netherlands], November 8 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) staged a protest demonstration outside the Dutch Parliament in The Hague, calling on the Netherlands government to reconsider the deportation of Rashid Ahmed, also known as Fida Baloch, and address concerns surrounding his safety and fundamental rights.

The rally brought together BNM activists and supporters who urged Dutch authorities to urgently reassess the circumstances of Ahmed’s deportation. The demonstrators sought to draw international attention to the case, raising concerns among human rights organisations and the wider international community over the implications of the decision.

Addressing the gathering, Jamal Baloch, Mohammad Muheem, Sunny Baloch and Saif Obaid highlighted the seriousness of the matter and cautioned against overlooking the potential risks associated with Ahmed’s deportation. They called on the Dutch government to ensure that human rights considerations remain central to decisions involving the removal of individuals from its territory.

The speakers emphasised that the Netherlands must honour its international human rights commitments and carefully assess the safety of individuals before proceeding with deportations. They maintained that the protection of fundamental rights and the potential consequences for those being deported should be given due importance in such cases.

Advertisement

During the demonstration, the BNM also submitted a formal petition to Bart van den Brink, the Netherlands Minister of Asylum and Migration, seeking urgent government intervention.

The petition called for a comprehensive review of Ahmed’s case and urged the Dutch administration to ensure that his personal safety, fundamental rights and protection are adequately considered.

Pakistan continues to face serious allegations over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, particularly in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly raised concerns about missing activists, students, and political workers allegedly taken by security agencies without legal process.

Advertisement

Families of the missing persons often stage protests demanding information about their loved ones. Rights organisations claim many victims are later found dead, while authorities deny involvement. The issue has triggered international concern, with calls for transparent investigations, accountability, and protection of human rights in the affected regions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)