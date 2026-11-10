BNM report accuses Pakistan of forced evictions in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], November 10 (ANI): Around 5,000 Baloch residents have allegedly been forcibly displaced from their ancestral homes in Pakistan's Balochistan province following military operations, mass detentions and restrictions on essential supplies, according to a report by the Baloch National Movement (BNM).

The report, published by its human rights department, Paank, documents the displacement of almost the entire population of Shadi Kaur in Pasni tehsil of Gwadar district on July 11 and 12, 2026.

According to the report, Pakistani Army personnel ordered residents to vacate their homes on July 9 and 10, allegedly threatening to burn down houses if anyone refused to leave.

Paank stated that the displacement followed a series of military actions, including the detention of between 85 and 100 men on May 5. Around 40 detainees were reportedly taken to a military camp near Shadi Kaur Dam and forcibly disappeared. The report by BNM also alleged that several detainees were subjected to torture.

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The published article by BNM further documented a three-day military siege between May 5 and 8, which restricted movement across Shadi Kaur and neighbouring localities. Food and household supplies were also reportedly turned back at the Gabdi checkpoint during May and June.

Highlighting the humanitarian impact, the BNM report stated that displaced families moved to Pasni, Ormara, Turbat and surrounding towns, with many living in tents. Nearly 10,000 acres of agricultural land have reportedly been abandoned, affecting farming, food security, education, healthcare and traditional livelihoods.

The report also highlighted a wider pattern of alleged human rights violations in Balochistan. Paank documented 1,355 enforced disappearances and 225 extrajudicial killings in 2025. Between January and June 2026, it recorded 556 enforced disappearances and 227 extrajudicial or custodial killings.

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BNM condemned Pakistan's alleged forced evictions and human rights abuses, demanding accountability, the disclosure of missing persons' whereabouts, humanitarian aid and the safe return of displaced Baloch families. (ANI)

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