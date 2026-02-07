BNM says sacrifices of martyred leaders remain foundation of Baloch National Movement

Amsterdam [Netherlands], February 7 (ANI): Dil Murad Baloch, Secretary General of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), said that the vacuum created in the Baloch national movement by the martyrdom of Manan Baloch, Babu Nauroz Baloch, Shaheed Ashraf Baloch, Hanif Baloch and Sajid Baloch is impossible to fill, describing their sacrifices as an enduring and luminous chapter in Baloch history, according to a post shared by the BNM on X.

Addressing a BNM programme in the Netherlands, Dil Murad Baloch reflected on the ideological and political legacy of the fallen leaders, noting that their contributions continue to shape the movement's direction and resolve. He described Shaheed Babu Nauroz Baloch as an intellectual, visionary and ideologue whose ideas and struggle gave depth and direction to the Baloch cause. Leaders like Babu Nauroz, he said, are born only once in centuries, and their absence is a profound loss not only for the movement but for the entire Baloch nation, as cited by the BNM's post on X.

He further stated that the ongoing activism and resilience within the Baloch national movement are deeply rooted in the sacrifices of Manan Baloch. According to Dil Murad Baloch, the intellectual strength, courage, and perseverance demonstrated by activists during difficult times are the outcomes of Manan's guidance and struggle. He said Manan Baloch not only awakened political consciousness but also set a lasting example of sacrifice that continues to inspire the movement.

Dil Murad Baloch noted that through Manan Baloch's relentless efforts, commitment and selfless dedication, the Baloch National Movement has emerged as a strong and credible political force internationally. He added that Manan's leadership laid the ideological foundation of the BNM, enabling it to remain firm and consistent in its political principles, the BNM said on X.

Describing Manan Baloch as a compassionate and perceptive leader, he said his life was devoted to the political awakening of Baloch society and to the ideological and practical training of activists. He emphasised that Manan believed ordinary Baloch people should actively participate in politics rather than remain passive observers. For many activists, he said, Manan was not only a leader but also a mentor who embodied perseverance, principled struggle and determination even under extreme pressure.

Concluding his address, Dil Murad Baloch urged party members and supporters to carry forward the mission of Manan Baloch and his comrades with sincerity, intellectual commitment and unwavering courage. He called on activists to integrate the sacrifices, ideals and struggle of the martyrs into their own lives and to continue the Baloch national movement with discipline, awareness and resilience, describing this as the most meaningful tribute to the fallen leaders, as noted by the BNM's post on X. (ANI)

