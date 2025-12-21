London [UK], December 21 (ANI): Fahmeeda Khushik, Deputy Organiser of the World Sindhi Congress for the UK and Europe, highlighted the enduring legacy of Karima Baloch, a prominent leader in the Baloch freedom movement, at a seminar organised by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) in London on Saturday.

According to a BNM Post on X, Khushik stated, "Karima Baloch played a central role in mobilising Baloch youth around political awareness, self-determination, and resistance to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings."

She noted that Baloch had served as chairperson of the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad and consistently stood at the forefront during times of systemic militarisation, resource exploitation, and cultural suppression in Balochistan.

Khushik remarked, "Karima Baloch spoke out against illegal occupation, demographic changes, and the denial of basic political and human rights." She further explained that Baloch later became a global advocate for the Baloch cause, taking the issue to international forums.

According to Khushik, "Her leadership sent a clear message that this struggle is not confined to gender, geography, or race."

Addressing the personal costs Baloch endured, Khushik said, "She faced harassment, threats, and was forced into exile, yet continued to campaign on behalf of victims of enforced disappearances and families affected by violence in Balochistan." She added that exile did not weaken Baloch's resolve, noting, "She continued speaking for voiceless mothers, disappeared sons, and the silenced graves of Balochistan."

Khushik also reflected on the impact of Baloch's death in Toronto, Canada, in December 2020. She observed, "Her loss is not only a loss for the Baloch nation but also an irreparable loss for the Sindhi nation."

She mentioned that Canadian authorities labelled her death as non-criminal, a conclusion that left many questions unanswered. She further commented that Baloch's death symbolised "a broader pattern of transnational repression faced by activists from oppressed nations in Pakistan."

Finally, Khushik emphasised that Karima Baloch's legacy continues to inspire resistance and activism, particularly among Baloch women.

She urged participants to "reaffirm their commitment to remembering Karima Baloch and continuing the struggle she represented," noting that Baloch's name remains central in protests against enforced disappearances and in calls for justice and self-determination. (ANI)

