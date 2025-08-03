Balochistan [Pakistan], August 3 (ANI): In a significant political development, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) convened a central cabinet meeting to assess internal progress and outline its strategic direction in light of ongoing political repression and international advocacy.

The meeting was chaired by Party Chairman Naseem Baloch and attended by the organisation's senior leadership, according to a report by Zrumbesh News.

Those present included Senior Vice Chairman Jalal Baloch, Junior Vice Chairman Babul Latif Baloch, Secretary General Dil Murad Baloch, Deputy Secretary Kamal Baloch, Joint Secretary Hassan Dost, Information Secretary Qazi Dad Muhammad Rehan, Foreign Secretary Faheem Baloch, Human Rights Secretary Nazir Noor, and Welfare Secretary Iqbal Baloch. The gathering focused on a detailed review of departmental performance and political programs within Balochistan and abroad.

As reported by Zrumbesh News, departmental secretaries presented progress reports followed by in-depth discussions aimed at enhancing the party's effectiveness and organisational discipline. Chairman Naseem Baloch commended the team's commitment, emphasising the necessity of structure and unity in national liberation movements.

"Movements are not built solely on passion; they require structured teamwork, intellectual clarity, and a shared sense of responsibility," said Baloch. "True political movements guide nations through thoughtful action, not just slogans."

He underlined that despite superficial appearances, conditions in Balochistan remain far from normal. "Any narrative of peace is false as long as political grievances remain unaddressed. The repression we face is designed to suppress independent thought and collective resistance," he stated in the Zrumbesh News report.

The chairman stressed that organised resistance, strategic political planning, and awareness-based activism are vital to progress. He also pointed to encouraging developments on the diplomatic front, particularly among the Baloch diaspora, noting that engagement with global institutions and media is key to countering Pakistan's narrative.

"While Pakistan labels our movement as extremist, we respond through political transparency, legal frameworks, and international dialogue," Baloch said.

He urged members to act with purpose and discipline, asserting that sustainable activism requires planning and inclusivity. "We cannot afford missteps. Every action must reflect the sacrifices made by our people," he said, according to Zrumbesh News.

In closing, Naseem Baloch reaffirmed BNM's inclusive and people-driven philosophy. "This party belongs to those who serve the national cause with commitment. Our future lies in unity, strategy, and the relentless pursuit of justice." (ANI)

