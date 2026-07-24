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Home / World / BNM stresses political awareness, strategic partnerships and long-term policy for national movements

BNM stresses political awareness, strategic partnerships and long-term policy for national movements

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ANI
Updated At : 08:48 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM), in a post shared on X, highlighted the importance of political awareness, strategic decision-making, and long-term policymaking for national and political movements.

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According to the post, BNM Chairman Dr. Naseem Baloch said that every activist and organisation must understand the prevailing political environment to effectively pursue their objectives and strengthen their cause.

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According to BNM's post on X, Dr Baloch stated that every movement should assess the political landscape carefully to identify opportunities that could advance its goals. He said that without a proper understanding of the prevailing circumstances, it becomes difficult to formulate effective strategies or achieve long-term objectives.

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The post further noted that Dr Baloch emphasised the importance of identifying individuals, institutions, social groups, and political forces whose principles and policies align with those of the movement. He said that constructive and principled cooperation with such partners could strengthen the movement, broaden the reach of its message, and contribute to more effective policymaking.

As highlighted in the post, Dr Baloch said that responsible political activists should not base their decisions solely on emotions but should continuously evaluate facts, changing political circumstances, public opinion, and emerging developments.

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According to the post, he added that adapting strategies to evolving realities, making use of new opportunities, and building credible partnerships are essential for enhancing a movement's effectiveness and public trust.

BNM's post also quoted Dr. Baloch as saying that successful national movements are built on political insight, sound analysis, and prudent decision-making. He noted that movements capable of distinguishing between allies and adversaries, understanding their opportunities and challenges, and identifying reliable partners are better positioned to formulate effective policies and work towards achieving their national objectives.

The post further stated that Dr. Baloch underscored the need for every national or political movement to adopt a clear long-term policy. According to him, such a policy provides guidance on the movement's ideology, objectives, priorities, and methods of action, enabling activists to better understand the principles they should uphold and the responsibilities they are expected to fulfil.

According to the BNM post, Dr Baloch said that a coherent and consistent long-term policy helps protect movements from temporary pressures, emotional decision-making, and abrupt shifts in direction.

He added that it promotes unity between leadership and members, strengthens organisational discipline, and ensures consistency in decision-making while allowing members to work towards shared objectives.

Concluding his address, as cited in BNM's post on X, Dr Baloch said that a clearly documented policy also plays a significant role in educating and training new activists. He stated that when an organisation's principles, objectives, and methods are well defined, new members can better understand the movement's ideology, strengthen their confidence, and contribute with greater responsibility and political awareness.

According to the post, Dr Baloch concluded that successful movements combine a strong ideological foundation with a clear and enduring policy, which provides direction during challenging periods, preserves organisational stability, and enables activists to continue pursuing their objectives under a well-defined national plan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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