DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / BNM takes Balochistan to Europe; Pakistan's rights commitments under GSP Plus challenged

BNM takes Balochistan to Europe; Pakistan's rights commitments under GSP Plus challenged

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:55 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hague [Netherlands] January 22 (ANI): A delegation of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) has met with members of the Dutch Parliament to raise concerns over what it described as persistent and grave human rights violations in Balochistan, placing renewed international focus on Pakistan's rights record and its GSP Plus obligations.

Advertisement

In a post shared on X, BNM stated that the meeting involved extensive discussions on the security situation in Balochistan and the impact of alleged state actions on the civilian population. The delegation also submitted a formal petition to Dutch lawmakers, urging them to take cognisance of developments in the province and to raise the matter at European forums where Pakistan's trade privileges and human rights commitments are reviewed.

Advertisement

The BNM delegation was led by Muheem Abdul Raheem Baloch, President of the organisation's Netherlands chapter. Other members included Paank Media Coordinator Jamal Baloch, Chapter Vice President Waheed Baloch, General Secretary Deedag Baloch, Finance Secretary Bahar Baloch, along with Abid Baloch and Zohra Baloch. Jamal Baloch briefed parliamentarians on the current political and security climate in Balochistan, outlining what the group termed a worsening human rights situation.

Advertisement

During the interaction, BNM representatives alleged that Pakistani security forces continue to carry out systematic abuses in Balochistan. They claimed that military operations, aerial bombardment of residential areas, drone strikes and enforced disappearances have become routine. The delegation further alleged that enforced disappearances are no longer limited to men, asserting that women are also increasingly being targeted.

BNM also told Dutch lawmakers that activists, political workers and ordinary citizens who speak out against these alleged violations face intimidation and abduction. The issue of GSP Plus was also raised during the meeting, with BNM arguing that Pakistan's continued access to preferential trade status should be critically examined in light of its human rights commitments. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts