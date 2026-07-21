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Home / World / BNM urges international intervention over alleged detention of Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch

BNM urges international intervention over alleged detention of Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Quetta [Balochistan], July 21 (ANI): Amid continuing allegations of human rights violations in Balochistan, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) has renewed its appeal for international intervention over the alleged enforced disappearance of one of its senior leaders.

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In a press release shared through its official X, the organisation marked the second anniversary of the disappearance of Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch and called for his immediate public production.

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According to the BNM spokesperson, Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch has remained in the custody of the Pakistan Army for the past two years and should be recognised as a prisoner of war under international law and humanitarian principles.

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The spokesperson described Balochistan as an occupied territory under Pakistan's control and said Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch has been one of the foremost leaders of the Baloch national movement, playing a pivotal role in transforming the struggle for independence into a broad-based popular movement.

The statement alleged that on July 19, 2024, Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch was abducted from the Iranian city of Kerman by personnel linked to Pakistan's intelligence agencies. At the time, he was living there with the support of close relatives while undergoing treatment for a heart condition.

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The spokesperson further alleged that reports indicate he has been subjected to severe physical and psychological torture in detention in an attempt to force him to abandon his political beliefs. Given his advancing age and deteriorating health, the organisation expressed serious concern over his safety and well-being.

The BNM also criticised international human rights organisations, alleging they have failed to compel Pakistan to fulfil its human rights obligations. It further claimed that despite enjoying international trade benefits and diplomatic privileges tied to democratic values and respect for human rights, Pakistan has consistently failed to meet those commitments.

Calling for urgent international action, the organisation urged the global community to hold Pakistan accountable and impose effective sanctions, alleging that enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, collective punishment and political repression continue to rise across Balochistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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