BNM’s Human Rights Department condemns reported eviction order affecting 30,000 people in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan] October 29 (ANI): Paank, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has condemned a reported evacuation order requiring approximately 5,000 families, comprising around 30,000 people, to leave their ancestral homes in Shoor Paarod, Kalat, Balochistan, by October 30, 2026, ahead of a planned military operation.

According to Paank’s report, the proposed displacement has raised serious concerns over fundamental human rights, civilian protection and the rights of Indigenous communities to their ancestral lands, livelihoods and cultural identity. The organisation described ancestral land as central to the identity, history and collective existence of the Baloch people, arguing that forced displacement could cause harm extending beyond the loss of shelter.

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As cited in the report, Pakistani authorities issued the evacuation order ahead of a planned security operation, citing the presence of armed fighters and asserting that the area was government land. However, Paank maintained that security concerns alone did not justify arbitrary displacement or absolve authorities of their obligations to protect civilians.

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The organisation also questioned the short deadline given to residents and called for transparency and accountability regarding the reported order.

Citing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, particularly Article 10, Paank stated that Indigenous peoples should not be forcibly removed from their lands or territories. The report highlighted the declaration’s provisions concerning free, prior and informed consent, fair compensation and, where possible, the option of return. It also referred to Articles 25 and 26, which recognise Indigenous peoples’ relationships with their traditional lands and their rights concerning those territories.

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The report further cited the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, including Articles 6 and 17, concerning the right to life and protection against arbitrary or unlawful interference with the home and family. It also referred to Article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which recognises the right to an adequate standard of living, including adequate housing.

Additionally, Paank referred to the UN Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement, which emphasise protection against arbitrary displacement and recognise the particular circumstances of Indigenous peoples with strong attachments to their lands.

The organisation questioned how authorities would ensure adequate shelter, heating, healthcare, clean water and sanitation for displaced families, particularly given the reported lack of basic facilities in their existing communities.

Highlighting the region’s harsh winter conditions, Paank warned that relocating thousands of people to camps without adequate accommodation, heating and essential services could expose residents to serious risks to their health, safety and lives.

The report stressed that authorities must explain transparently where affected families would be relocated, how their basic needs would be met and what arrangements would be implemented to safeguard their rights and dignity.

Paank called for respect for the rights and lawful protections of the affected communities, maintaining that residents should not be forced to abandon their ancestral lands without due regard for their fundamental rights, livelihoods and cultural heritage. (ANI)

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