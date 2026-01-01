DT
PT
Home / World / BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman extends gratitude to nation and foreign attendees post mother's funeral

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman extends gratitude to nation and foreign attendees post mother's funeral

ANI
Updated At : 08:40 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 1 (ANI): Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman on Thursday shared a heartfelt note thanking the supporters who gathered for the funeral of his mother, Khaleda Zia.

Rahman thanked officials of the government and dignitaries that visited Bangladesh from abroad representing their heads of state for the funeral.

"In yesterday's moments of deep personal loss, I want to speak from the heart and thank the many individuals whose care and professionalism helped the country conduct itself through my mother's final farewell," Rahman said in a post on X.

https://x.com/trahmanbnp/status/2006530818186031329?s=20

Rahman added, "I am grateful to the officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose thoughtful efforts helped ensure that senior dignitaries from abroad were able to personally convey the condolences of their respective countries. Their presence reflected the deep respect my mother was held in beyond our borders."

He also thanked Interim Government head Muhammad Yunus and his cabinet for helping in a day of mourning.

"I also wish to thank Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, and the members of his cabinet, for attending in person and for helping to guide the day with steadiness and care during a moment of national mourning," he said.

Bangladesh on Wednesday held the Namaz-e-Janaza of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, as thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran leader.

The funeral prayer was led by the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, while BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan oversaw the proceedings.

Following the Namaz-e-Janaza, it was announced that Khaleda Zia was buried beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital. The funeral drew wide regional attention, with multiple South Asian nations dispatching senior representatives to Dhaka to attend the state funeral, The Daily Star reported.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also attended Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah on Wednesday said that the visit by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would see New Delhi and Dhaka script a new chapter in ties, driven by shared interests.

https://x.com/hamidullah_riaz/status/2006323127773741165?s=20

In a post on X, he said, "As HE Dr @DrSJaishankar left Dhaka after a whirlwind 4-hr visit, #Bangladesh & #India would look forward to script a new chapter in ties, in shared interests driven by pragmatism and mutual interdependence, as indeed briefly discussed with @bdbnp78 Acting Chair, @trahmanbnp this afternoon." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

