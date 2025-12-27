BNP participation in Bangladesh elections would demonstrate sincere attempt to revert to democratic rule: Former Diplomat Suresh K Goel

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Former Diplomat Suresh K Goel said that the participation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the upcoming elections slated for February 2026 would reflect that there are attempts to revert to democratic rule in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

In an interview to ANI on the return of Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh after 17 years, Goel said, "It's a welcome thing because if BNP takes part in the elections, it is going to demonstrate that the elections are a sincere attempt to revert to democratic rule in the country. But at the same time, they have banned the Awami League only because they don't want Sheikh Hasina to come back."

Advertisement

He further said, "I do hope that the election does not become a mockery of justice by excluding certain other parties quite popular in Bangladesh, particularly the party led by Sheikh Hasina".

Advertisement

Tarique Rahman, who is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, was arrested during the army-backed caretaker government of 2007-08. After his release, he went to London with his family and did not return to the country.

After the ousting of Sheikh Hasina last year, he was acquitted one by one of the cases filed during the Awami League period through legal battles, paving the way for his return to the country.

Advertisement

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's consistent support for democratic processes in Bangladesh, stressing its call for free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in the neighbouring country.

Outlining New Delhi's position, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India stands for strengthening our ties with the people of Bangladesh. We favour peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh."

The remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of political developments in Bangladesh ahead of the February 2026 elections. The MEA said it was closely monitoring the situation following the return of former prime minister's son Tarique Rahman, even as concerns persist over the broader political and social environment.

Rahman has returned to the country ahead of the elections in February 2026, and in a time when fundamentalist forces grip the nation, engaging in violence against the Hindu minorities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)