Thakurgaon [Bangladesh], February 8 (ANI): BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday called on voters to support the party's electoral symbol, the sheaf of paddy, saying the upcoming election would be crucial for rebuilding Bangladesh. Dhaka Tribune reported.

Addressing a campaign rally at the Thakurgaon Government High School ground, Rahman said the Bangladesh Nationalist (BNP) aimed to reconstruct the country with the "support, love and strength" of the people.

"We want to rebuild Bangladesh with the backing of the people. We envision a country where no one is deprived of at least basic healthcare," Rahman said, urging voters to back the BNP in the forthcoming polls.

He said such a vision could only be realised through public participation. "If you want this kind of Bangladesh, then I ask for your support and your votes in favour of the sheaf of paddy," he told the gathering.

Earlier in the day, at around 10:05 am, Rahman departed Dhaka for Saidpur on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, then travelled to Thakurgaon by helicopter. He arrived at the rally venue around 11:30 am, where thousands of party leaders and activists welcomed him with slogans and applause, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The visit marked Rahman's first trip to Thakurgaon since December 2003, when he had last visited the district to distribute winter clothing.

The rally began with recitations from the Holy Quran, followed by readings from the Holy Git and the Bible. It was presided over by Thakurgaon district BNP President Mirza Faisal Amin and conducted by General Secretary Paigam Ali.

Referring to local development demands, Rahman said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had informed him that work on the Thakurgaon airport had made significant progress.

"InshaAllah, if BNP forms the government after the election on the 12th, we will take steps to make the airport operational as quickly as possible," he said.

Rahman also promised that a BNP-led government would establish sugar mills, ration factories and tea industries in Thakurgaon and Panchagarh to create employment. He further pledged to construct a cadet college, establish cold storage facilities for agricultural produce, and set up an IT park in Thakurgaon.

Describing the upcoming election as more than a contest for public office, Rahman said it was an opportunity to rebuild the nation. He alleged that for over a decade, people had been deprived of political rights, freedom of expression and economic opportunities under an "authoritarian government."

He outlined several welfare proposals, including family cards for women, agriculture cards for farmers, waiver of agricultural loans up to Tk10,000, and government-backed repayment of microloans taken from private institutions. He also highlighted plans for agricultural development in Thakurgaon and Panchagarh.

Emphasising public participation, Rahman said rebuilding Bangladesh would only be possible if people were actively involved.

"The people are the owners of this country. Without their support, none of these plans can be implemented," he said, urging voters to support the BNP to realise its vision for Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The rally came ahead of the much-anticipated national polls and constitutional referendum scheduled for February 12.

The election is a pivotal moment in the country's history, with the Awami League banned from participating and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat, which is leading an alliance with the National Citizens Party (NCP), along with other parties, gaining traction.

The electoral landscape has also shifted significantly, making it challenging to predict the outcome.

The February 12 polls come almost two years after the July Uprising in 2024, which led to the ousting of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, the International Crisis Group had highlighted uncertainty surrounding the polls, including concerns about the process's credibility and the risk of violence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)