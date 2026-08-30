Boat with around 270 people on board capsizes off North Cyprus: Media
The vessel, which some reports said was a catamaran, began taking in water about 4 miles off the shore
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A passenger boat with around 270 people on board capsized off North Cyprus on Sunday, with a search and rescue underway, Turkish Cypriot media reported.
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Murat Senkul, the mayor of the town of Kyrenia, told broadcaster CNN Turk that 159 of the 258 passengers on board the vessel had been reached.
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The Kibris newspaper reported that the vessel, which some reports said was a catamaran, began taking in water about four miles off the shore. Ambulances had been dispatched to the scene, it said.
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