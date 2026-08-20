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Home / World / Bodies of 2 hikers missing for 3 decades in Swiss Alps turn up as glacier melts

Bodies of 2 hikers missing for 3 decades in Swiss Alps turn up as glacier melts

Such discoveries are nothing new but have become more frequent as Switzerland's glaciers have melted at an increasing rate

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Geneva, Updated At : 03:04 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The bodies of two Belgian mountaineers who went missing in the Swiss Alps more than three decades ago have been found, officials said.

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Police in the southwestern Valais region, which has a database of people listed as missing over the last century, said the retreat of glaciers has led to the emergence of remains of people who went missing decades earlier.

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Late last month, a hiker discovered human remains that turned up following the melting of the Trift glacier south of the city of Lucerne, prompting a recovery operation, the regional government said Wednesday.

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DNA tests conducted at a Valais hospital determined that the remains were those of two Belgian hikers, aged 39 and 41 at the time, who went missing near the Weissmies mountain — dozens of kilometers to the south — in 1992.

Such discoveries are nothing new but have become more frequent as Switzerland's glaciers have melted at an increasing rate.

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Three years ago, DNA tests confirmed that a body found on a Swiss glacier near the Matterhorn was that of a German mountaineer who disappeared in 1986.

Many scientists blame global warming for a recent surge in glacier melt in Switzerland and beyond.

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