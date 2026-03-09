DT
Home / World / Body of Bangladeshi killed in Dubai arrives in Dhaka

Body of Bangladeshi killed in Dubai arrives in Dhaka

ANI
Updated At : 05:00 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 9 (ANI): The body of Ahmed Ali, a resident of Barlekha Upazila in Moulvibazar District who was killed in Dubai, was received today at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the presence of State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Nurul Haque and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam.

Speaking to journalists, the State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment said that since the outbreak of the Iran-Israel war, four Bangladeshis have been killed so far. Among them, one was killed in Bahrain, one in Dubai, and two in Saudi Arabia.

He said that flights have remained suspended since the beginning of the Middle East crisis. From the outset, Prime Minister Tareq Rahman has instructed all concerned to coordinate efforts to resolve the crisis, including arranging accommodation for passengers.

He further said that they also spoke today with the families of those killed in Saudi Arabia. On behalf of Prime Minister Tareq Rahman, condolences and assurances of support were conveyed to the families. Discussions were also held regarding handing over the bodies of the deceased to their families. According to information available so far, several injured Bangladeshis are receiving full support from the respective embassies in the concerned countries.

The State Minister also urged Bangladeshi expatriates in the Middle East to avoid conflict-prone areas and refrain from posting any content on social media that violates the laws of the host countries.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told journalists that the safety of Bangladeshi citizens is the government's top priority. The government is making its utmost efforts to stand by its citizens.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Neyamat Ullah Bhuiyan and Director General of the Wage Earners' Welfare Board, Barrister Md. Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan, among others, was present on the ococcasion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

