Body of missing German found on Swiss glacier after over 30 years

Berlin/Bern, August 31

The body of a man from Germany who had been missing since 1990 was found on a glacier near Zermatt in Switzerland, police said.

Mountaineers discovered the mortal remains and equipment of the man from Baden-Wurttemberg state on the Stockji glacier at the end of July, dpa news reported citing the police as saying on Tuesday.

According to officials, a DNA comparison showed that it was the missing man from the German town of Nurtingen.

He was 27 when he went missing.

In August 1990, the deceased was on a multi-day mountain tour in the Valais Alps from Chamonix, France, to Domodossola, Italy.

When he did not arrive at his destination, rescue efforts were initiated, but he was not found.

German police assume that he died in an accident.

According to Swiss police, the fact that the man has now been found is related to retreating glaciers.

Amidst retreating ice, the mortal remains of people have come to light, some of whom had been missing for decades. IANS