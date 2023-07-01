Bolsonaro barred from office till 2030

Brasilia, June 30

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's political career was in tatters on Friday as Brazil's federal electoral court barred the far-right nationalist from public office until 2030 for his conduct during last year's fraught election.

Five out of seven justices voted to convict the 68-year-old for abuse of power and misuse of the media when, in July, before the 2022 election, he summoned ambassadors to vent unfounded claims about Brazil's electronic voting system. It marks a stunning reversal for Bolsonaro, who lost poll to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. — Reuters