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Home / World / Bolsonaro, family land in US after Brazil poll defeat

Bolsonaro, family land in US after Brazil poll defeat

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Miami, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro disembarks near Miami. Photo: Reuters
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Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and his family landed in Miami on Wednesday after fleeing Brazil. The stunning move came after 48 hours in which Bolsonaro refused to concede to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and then threatened to attempt to annul the election result.

Bolsonaro’s father, Jair Bolsonaro, also fled to Florida after losing the 2022 presidential election to Lula before returning to Brazil three months later. The US said it would grant visas to Flavio Bolsonaro and his family. US President Donald Trump said he approved of Bolsonaro coming to the US.

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