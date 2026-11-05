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Home / World / Bomb threats divert flights across Europe; several make emergency landings

Bomb threats divert flights across Europe; several make emergency landings

Three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia and a Finnair flight to Rome targeted by bomb threats; no suspicious items found on Finnair plane

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AP
Paris, Updated At : 04:24 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A Ryanair aircraft at Sofia Airport after airplanes flying from Copenhagen and Madrid landed in Sofia, according to the Bulgarian interior minister, as bomb threats forced airliners to make unplanned landings across Europe, November 5, 2026. Reuters
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Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Thursday after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said.

Finnair said that Flight 1761 from Helsinki to Rome was targeted by a bomb threat, but nothing out of the ordinary was found on the plane after it landed normally in the Italian capital, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

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Three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia, Bulgaria, had to make emergency landings because of bomb threats on board.

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Two of the flights, one from Copenhagen, Denmark, and the other from Madrid, landed safely at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport, airport officials told reporters.

The third flight, from London's Stansted Airport to Sofia, had been diverted and landed safely at the airport in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city, Plovdiv Airport CEO Krassimir Peshev said.

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