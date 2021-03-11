Boris Johnson-led Conservatives lose key London seats in local elections

London, May 6

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led Conservative Party on Friday suffered some key losses in the local elections after the Opposition Labour won some of the traditional Tory strongholds in London.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the party had reached a "turning point" and was "back on track" to succeed at the next General Election after grabbing the councils of Westminster, Wandsworth and Barnet in London. The Tories had held the Westminster council in the heart of London since its creation in 1964 and Wandsworth in south London since 1978.

"This is a big turning point. From the depths of the 2019 general election, we're back on track. We've sent a message to the Prime Minister: Britain deserves better," Starmer said, during a visit to Barnet on Thursday. “We've had some difficult results and we can see that in London… but it does not demonstrate that Labour has the momentum to form the next government," Conservative Party co-chair Oliver Dowden said. — PTI

Partygate fallout

The elections, held on Thursday for 140 England councils, 32 in Scotland and 22 in Wales, are mostly about local issues but UK government politics at Westminster does have some bearing on voters’ choice

The partygate scandal of Johnson and his close aides being found in breach of Covid lockdown measures as well as the rising cost of living crisis are being seen as impacting the local elections for councils and boroughs across England, Scotland and Wales

