Boris returns to UK amid partygate fines

PTI

London, April 23

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to the UK on Saturday after a two-day visit to India amid reports of more fines being issued by the Scotland Yard for lockdown-breaching parties at 10 Downing Street.

The Metropolitan Police have been investigating the partygate, which is a looming threat to Johnson's leadership that followed him all the way to Ahmedabad and Delhi this week as the House of Commons voted in favour of an investigation into whether he knowingly misled Parliament over the issue. During his final press conference in Delhi on Friday, Johnson, 57, declined to be drawn on the issue and insisted his focus was getting on with the job by strengthening ties with a friendly democracy.

“What we're talking about today, is the ways in which the situation, not just in Ukraine, the situation around the world is obliging the UK and India to do more together,” Johnson told UK the media in response to their flurry of partygate questions. "I think that what people want in our country is for the government to get on and focus on the issues on which we were elected, and that's what we're going to do," he said. The British PM has been issued with a fixed penalty notice of a fine over his birthday party in the Cabinet Room of Downing Street in June 2020, which he paid up immediately. —