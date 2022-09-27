Bosses scared that employees slack off while work-from-home: Satya Nadella

San Francisco, September 27
Amid the rise of work-from-home culture post covid lockdowns, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that bosses are scared that their employees slack off while working from home.
In a recent report on shifting workplace attitudes, the Microsoft CEO commented that some bosses are skeptical of work-from-home culture, reports Windows Central.
"We have to get past what we describe as 'productivity paranoia,' because all of the data we have shows that more than 80 per cent of the individual people feel they're very productive while their management thinks otherwise," Nadella was quoted as saying.
"That means there is a real disconnect in terms of the expectations and what they feel," he added.
The CEO referred to a major survey across its organisation about working from home.
In that survey, 87 per cent of Microsoft employees feel they are more productive while working from home, whereas 80 per cent of Microsoft's managerial layer thinks workers are less productive.
Nadella also noted that before the pandemic, only 2 per cent of the vacancies on LinkedIn included remote working, but since the pandemic, that amount has jumped to 20 per cent.
Microsoft's current work-from-home policy allows up to 50 per cent of employee time to be spent working remotely, with more than 50 per cent becoming subject to managerial approval. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Vidhan Sabha session LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs raise ruckus in House as CM Bhagwant Mann brings in confidence motion
Congress MLAs taken out before the CM brings in the confiden...
Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House
The Congress stages a protest outside the House before sitti...
Cong observers preparing report on Rajasthan developments, to submit to Sonia
All eyes on Sonia Gandhi on what action she recommends after...
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race
Ashok Gehlot likely to stay Rajasthan CM; Pawan Bansal colle...