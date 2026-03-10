DT
PT
Home / World / Both Russia, Ukraine claim frontline gains

Both Russia, Ukraine claim frontline gains

AP
Kyiv, Updated At : 11:17 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The site of a Russian air strike at Sloviansk in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Russian and Ukrainian officials are making contradictory claims of battlefield successes in their 4-year-old war, with Ukraine saying it has pushed Moscow’s forces back in some places on the front line but the Kremlin insisting that Russia’s invasion of its neighbour is making progress.

At the same time, Russia’s almost daily aerial attacks on civilian areas of Ukraine continue. Three powerful glide bombs struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Tuesday, killing four people, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration said. US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine are on hold as Washington’s attention is gripped by the Iran war, which has drawn the international spotlight from Ukraine’s plight as it strives to hold back Russia’s bigger army.

