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Home / World / "Both sides working towards a deal": Qatar says PM remarks on US-Iran talks "distorted" online

"Both sides working towards a deal": Qatar says PM remarks on US-Iran talks "distorted" online

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ANI
Updated At : 09:02 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Doha [Qatar], November 7 (ANI): Qatar said that PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani's remarks were "distorted" online, as several "fake accounts" claimed that the United States and Iran had failed to reach an agreement.

Qatari International Media Office (IMO) said that the Prime Minister's remarks were distorted to undermine the diplomatic efforts.

"Reports circulating online claiming that His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that the United States and Iran had failed to reach an agreement are false and misleading. His Excellency's remarks have been deliberately distorted by those who benefit from continued war and instability in our region. Many of these claims are being spread by fake accounts trying to undermine diplomatic efforts and push for further escalation. This is deeply irresponsible. His Excellency stated today that both sides are continuing to work towards a deal," the Qatari IMO stated.

"Qatari mediators remain in close coordination with the United States and Iran to support ongoing negotiations," the statement read.

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Meanwhile, United States Vice President JD Vance has spent the past fortnight directly engaged in indirect negotiations with Iran aimed at brokering a new ceasefire and resuming stalled nuclear discussions, Axios reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Behind closed doors, Vance has maintained daily discussions with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir and other mediators, Axios reported.

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner are likewise engaged in the diplomatic track.

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Amid the diplomatic push, speaking to reporters, US President Donald Trump indicated progress in talks.

"We've made a lot of progress with Iran... In Russia-Ukraine, they lose 25,000 people a month. We haven't lost anybody in seven months, so I don't think that's a war. We have total control. But we're dealing with the Iranians; we'll see how that all works out," he said.

The current diplomatic momentum began gathering pace a fortnight ago when Vance dispatched a formal letter addressed to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and a close confidant of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, proposing the resumption of direct talks. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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