"Bow to all Gurus...": EAM Jaishankar offers wishes on occasion of Guru Purnima

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar offered wishes on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Thursday.

Advertisement

In a post on X he said, "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I bow to all the Gurus. The knowledge and guidance of the Gurus shape our lives."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1943149215766712441

Advertisement

A Guru is considered an essential guide for one's success in life. Thousands of people visit their respected Gurus on this day, presenting gifts to them as per their abilities.

The belief is that respecting Gurus on Guru Purnima brings positive changes in one's life. There is also a tradition of receiving the Guru Mantra on this day in Varanasi. The Guru holds the highest importance in the religious city of Varanasi.

Advertisement

On the day of Ashadha Purnima, bathing and giving donations are considered very auspicious.

Devotees gathered on the eve of Guru Purnima to offer prayers at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir today.

The sacred Bhasma Aarti was also performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain in the early morning on Thursday, on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the early morning ritual, which is considered very divine. The temple resonated with chants and spiritual fervour, marking the worship of Lord Shiva and spiritual gurus.

At Ganga River at Har Ki Pauri, a large number of devotees gathered to take a holy dip on the occasion.

Today also marks the end of the month of Ashadh and the beginning of the month of Sawan. From today, the Kanvar Yatra will also begin.

After taking a holy dip, devotees visit the temple. Those who have taken initiation from their Guru and received the Guru Mantra will go to their Guru and worship them today.

"Guru Govind dou khade kaake lagu paay balihari Guru aapne Govind diyo bataye," a line composed by Kabir Das centuries ago, highlights the glory of the Guru, which remains relevant today.

It translates to: "If both Guru (teacher) and Govind (God) were to appear before me, whose feet should I touch first? I would bow to the Guru first, for it is the Guru who has shown me the way to God."

Guru Purnima is also known as Ashadhi Purnima and Vyas Purnima because Maharishi Ved Vyas was born on this day.

The Guru holds special importance in worldly life, which is why, in Indian culture, a guru is considered more important than God. This festival is celebrated not only by Hindus but also by Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs. In Buddhism, Lord Buddha gave his first Dharma Chakra Pravartan on this day. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)