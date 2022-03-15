Boy accidentally shoots, kills mom in Chicago suburb

Chicago, March 14
A three-year-old boy accidentally shot his mother dead as the family sat in their car in a parking lot in a suburban Chicago supermarket, police said. The woman, who was shot on Saturday in Dolton, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
The family was sitting in their car when the boy somehow found the gun and fired it, striking his mother, police said. The boy’s father was in custody after indicating that he owned the gun. No charges have been filed as police continue investigating. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants i...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...