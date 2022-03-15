Boy accidentally shoots, kills mom in Chicago suburb

Chicago, March 14

A three-year-old boy accidentally shot his mother dead as the family sat in their car in a parking lot in a suburban Chicago supermarket, police said. The woman, who was shot on Saturday in Dolton, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The family was sitting in their car when the boy somehow found the gun and fired it, striking his mother, police said. The boy’s father was in custody after indicating that he owned the gun. No charges have been filed as police continue investigating. — AP