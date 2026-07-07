Bradford protest targets Pakistan over alleged crackdown in PoJK

Bradford [UK], July 7 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) Chairman Mahmood Kashmiri, along with other political activists and members of the British Kashmiri community, staged a protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, accusing Islamabad of carrying out repression in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and demanding the withdrawal of Pakistani security forces from the region.

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Addressing the gathering, Mahmood Kashmiri alleged that Pakistani security forces were responsible for violence and intimidation in Rawalakot and other parts of PoJK. He accused Pakistan's military leadership, including Asim Munir, of allowing what he described as continued bloodshed and called for security personnel to be withdrawn from the region.

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During his speech, he used strong and inflammatory language to condemn the Pakistani establishment and alleged that security forces had violated the rights and dignity of residents.

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Referring to ongoing demonstrations in PoJK, Kashmiri claimed that people seeking their basic rights were being met with force instead of dialogue. "Is asking for one's rights terrorism?" he asked, alleging that protesters demanding justice and civil liberties were being fired upon. He maintained that the movement was centred on securing fundamental rights and called on the international community to take note of the situation.

Another speaker at the protest referred to a video allegedly featuring former PoJK minister Masood Khan, claiming it showed an incident in which an elderly woman carrying vegetables was stopped by security personnel at a checkpoint. The speaker alleged that restrictions had been imposed on the movement of food supplies and civilians, describing PoJK as being "under siege." These claims could not be independently verified.

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Among those who participated and addressed the gathering were Sardar Tahir Khan, Mahmood Ahmad Kashmir, Sardar Zia, Tausif, Niaz Ahmad, Amjad Yousaf, Naveed Khan, Syed Fazal Shah, and Mahmood Ahmad.

The activists further alleged that Pakistani security forces had imposed movement restrictions across parts of PoJK and accused authorities of suppressing peaceful dissent. They announced that demonstrations outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford would continue until Pakistani security forces were withdrawn from the region.

The protest concluded with participants pledging to continue raising awareness about the alleged human rights situation in PoJK through peaceful demonstrations in the United Kingdom. Pakistan has consistently rejected allegations of widespread human rights abuses in the region, maintaining that its actions are aimed at preserving law and order and ensuring public security. (ANI)

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