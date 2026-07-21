BrahMos a credible deterrence in South China Sea: Philippines envoy, says India top "potential provider" for its defence acquisition

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Philippines Ambassador to India Josel F Ignacio on Tuesday said that the BrahMos missile system has given the Philippines "credible deterrence" in the South China Sea to counter China's growing presence in the resource-rich region, while describing India as one of the country's top "potential providers" for future defence acquisitions.

Advertisement

Highlighting the growing defence partnership between the two countries, Ignacio said the BrahMos acquisition has been a significant milestone and an important high point in India-Philippines defence cooperation.

Advertisement

"The BrahMos was a very good opening, and it's an important high point. I have to say that the expansion of our defence relationship with India started over, even over, a decade ago when we signed the defence equipment, the defence cooperation agreement. But certainly the defence equipment cooperation blossomed more recently in recent years, and the BrahMos is the high example of that," Ignacio said.

Advertisement

The envoy said India's expanding indigenous defence industry, growing capabilities and ability to deliver reliable equipment have made New Delhi an important partner in Manila's defence acquisition plans.

"With India showing how its indigenous defence industry has just grown in capabilities, in the range of products, reliable goods that it can deliver. India has become one of the top-of-mind potential providers for the Philippines," he said.

Advertisement

Ignacio said India's position among Manila's defence partners has strengthened, with Philippine defence officials regularly exploring opportunities to source capabilities from India.

"So when our defence establishment, when our military draws up its needs, its shopping list, among our traditional partners, now India has joined that rank of those partners. So routinely, we now receive officials from defence and the military to look at these capabilities and to look at possibilities for sourcing. So yes, India is now present in our minds when we look at our acquisition plans," he added.

On how the BrahMos capability has strengthened the Philippines' deterrence posture in the West Philippine Sea amid tensions in the South China Sea, Ignacio said the missile system has enhanced Manila's ability to build credible deterrence.

"I think for some time now, what we have said about the BrahMos is that it's giving us credible deterrence. The Philippines' goal has always been defence-orientated, but also to build not just deterrence but credible deterrence. And the BrahMos gives us that with its speed, with its range," he said.

He added that the system provides the Philippines with a measure of anti-access and area denial capability and changes the operational calculations for any potential aggressor.

"From a purely operational perspective, in military terms perhaps, it bestows on the Philippines some measure of anti-access and area denial. And that kind of capability now also raises for any potential aggressor the costs of such actions. So it sort of reconfigures operational calculus when it comes to that kind of conflict," Ignacio said.

However, the envoy stressed that the Philippines' defence posture is aimed at maintaining peace and safeguarding national security.

"We don't want to get there. The Philippines has always been a peace-loving country. We've always said that we're a friend to all, an enemy to none. But it goes without saying that every country must look to its own defences. And the BrahMos bestows on us that capability," he said.

The Philippines became the first export customer for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system developed by India and Russia. In January 2022, Manila signed a USD 375 million deal with India for three batteries of the shore-based anti-ship variant of the missile system.

India delivered the first batch of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines in 2024, marking a major step in bilateral defence cooperation.

The two countries have been expanding their security ties through defence equipment cooperation, military exchanges and discussions on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)