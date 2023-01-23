Brazil army chief fired over riots

Brasilia, January 22

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired Brazil’s army chief days after he said that some military members allowed the January 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters.

The official website of the Brazilian armed forces said on Saturday Gen Julio Cesar de Arruda had been removed as head of the army. He was replaced by Gen Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva.

Lula has recently targeted the military after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed though the capital city. — AP