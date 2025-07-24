Brazil backs ICJ genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel

Brasilia [Brazil], July 24 (ANI): Brazil is preparing to formally intervene in the genocide case brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by South Africa, according to a statement issued by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al Jazeera reported.

"The Brazilian government announces that it is in the final stages of submitting a formal intervention in the ongoing case at the International Court of Justice, brought by South Africa under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," the statement read, as per Al Jazeera.

The Foreign Ministry said, "The international community cannot remain inactive in the face of ongoing atrocities. Brazil believes there is no longer room for moral ambiguity or political omission. Impunity undermines international legality and undermines the credibility of the multilateral system."

Al Jazeera reported that Brazil's planned intervention comes amid heightened scrutiny of Israeli operations in Gaza, including restrictions on humanitarian aid that have pushed the region to the brink of mass famine.

The Foreign Ministry further noted, "The Brazilian government expresses deep indignation at the recurring episodes of violence against the civilian population in the State of Palestine, not limited to the Gaza Strip but extending to the West Bank."

Al Jazeera reported that the statement pointed to the "shameless use of starvation as a weapon of war" as a serious violation of human rights. The decision to intervene, Brazil stated, is based on the "plausibility that the rights of Palestinians to protection against acts of genocide are being irreversibly impaired."

Brazil's move aligns with similar interventions by Spain, Turkiye, and the Republic of Ireland, all of whom have urged the ICJ to determine whether Israel is violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

At a BRICS summit earlier this month, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called Israel's actions in Gaza a genocide, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli embassy in Brasilia criticized Brazil's stance, stating that the "harsh words do not fully portray the reality of what is currently happening in Gaza," and claimed Brazil "completely ignored" the role of Hamas.

Brazil's National Israeli association CONIB issued a response, saying, "The breaking of Brazil's long-standing friendship and partnership with Israel is a misguided move that proves the extremism of our foreign policy."

While the ICJ has yet to issue a ruling on the genocide allegation, it had earlier, in January 2024, ordered Israel to take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza, including improving humanitarian aid access, Al Jazeera noted.

However, pressure from the international community has reportedly had little effect, with the United States and other Western allies remaining firmly supportive of Israel.

Al Jazeera also reported that more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since May while waiting at GHF aid distribution sites. United Nations officials have labelled the sites as "death traps," declining to cooperate with the GHF, which replaced international aid organizations largely barred from operating in Gaza.

The full blockade imposed by Israel in March prevented aid from entering Gaza for several months, with limited assistance later resumed through the GHF, a group closely tied to Israel and the US, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

