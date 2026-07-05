Brazil boosts climate resilience funding under its Ecological Transition Plan

São Paulo [Brazil], July 5 (ANI): Brazil's Ministry of Finance highlighted significant progress under the country's Ecological Transition Plan (PTE), saying the initiative is laying the foundation for a new development model that combines economic growth with environmental sustainability and social inclusion.

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Senior officials, including Secretary of Ecological Transformation Carolina Grottera, Deputy Executive Secretary Ursula Peres, Secretary of Regulation and Methodologies of the Extraordinary Secretariat of the Carbon Market Ana Paula Cavalcante, and Special Advisor Rafael Dubeux, outlined the plan's achievements during a press conference in Brasilia.

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According to the ministry, Brazil has raised USD 5.5 billion through the issuance of green sovereign bonds between 2023 and 2025 to finance strategic ecological projects.

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During the same period, resources under the Climate Fund increased 316-fold to around BRL 27 billion, supporting investments in energy transition, green industries, sustainable logistics, mobility, machinery, and conservation of forests and water resources, as reported by Brasil 247.

Officials said the government is also expanding financing for innovation through sectoral funds managed by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

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In 2025 alone, BRL 30.7 billion was committed to technological projects, with regional banks joining the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) in extending credit support.

Deputy Executive Secretary Ursula Peres said recent geopolitical conflicts have reinforced the importance of Brazil's diversified energy matrix and energy security.

She noted that the Ecological Transition Plan, launched in 2023, was designed through inter-ministerial coordination to attract investment while ensuring environmental and social sustainability.

Special Advisor Rafael Dubeux said the Finance Ministry has expanded its role beyond fiscal management to actively support long-term economic development.

He acknowledged that transforming Brazil's economic model would take time but said the government is already witnessing large-scale investments in sustainable sectors.

Officials also highlighted progress in carbon market regulation, sustainable finance taxonomy, low-emission hydrogen, strategic minerals, sustainable aviation fuel, and climate resilience projects.

They said the government aims to continue strengthening green investments and implementing the Ecological Transition Plan through 2032, positioning Brazil as a global leader in sustainable economic development. (ANI)

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