Brazil expands agricultural ties with UAE in strategic trade mission

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 19 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) is on a visit to the UAE to strengthen trade relations and showcase Brazil's agribusiness potential.

Led by Vice-Minister Iraja Rezende de Lacerda, the delegation includes Luis Renato de Alcantara Rua, Secretary of Commerce and International Relations of the Ministry; Carlos Goulart, Secretary of Agricultural Defence; and Fernando Magalhaes Soares Pinto, Undersecretary for Budget, Planning and Administration.

With the UAE ranking as the sixth-largest importer of Brazilian agricultural products in 2024, this mission underscores the importance of reinforcing Brazil's role as a reliable partner in food security.

The delegation will participate in Gulfood 2025 in Dubai, meet with Emirati authorities, and visit agro-industrial facilities.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Rua emphasised that the mission aims to bridge and deepen partnerships. "Brazilian agribusiness is built on hard work and innovation, and our goal is to reinforce our role as a strategic partner for the UAE. With exports to the UAE increasing by 45.52 per cent from 2023 to 2024, we see enormous potential to expand this relationship," he said.

Major Brazilian exports include meat, sugar and ethanol, forest products, coffee, and tobacco. The mission also aims to explore emerging opportunities, particularly in tropical fruit exports, which are gaining traction in the UAE market.

Sustainability is another focus, with Brazil preparing to host COP30 in Belem later this year. Rua said the country is looking to build on discussions initiated at COP28 in Dubai and to share best practices that boost productivity while reducing environmental impact.

Food security remains a priority for the UAE, making Brazil an essential partner in ensuring a stable and high-quality food supply. "The UAE already trusts Brazil as a key supplier, with Brazilian meat exports reaching USD1.59 billion and sugar and ethanol exports totalling USD 1.14 billion," Rua highlighted.

At Gulfood 2025, Brazil showcases its agribusiness strength, from traditional exports like beef and poultry to organic and speciality products such as acai, mango and Brazil nuts.

Beyond trade, the delegation is also discussing sanitary and phytosanitary regulations to ease exports. "The UAE's interest in Brazil is growing steadily, reflecting our credibility. They know they can count on us--that Brazil is a reliable supplier, ready to grow alongside them. More than just selling products, we want to build lasting relationships based on trust, innovation, and a commitment to secure and sustainable supply," Rua stated. (ANI/WAM)

