Brazil: Indian Diaspora holds cultural performance on Operation Sindoor to welcome PM Modi

Brazil: Indian Diaspora holds cultural performance on Operation Sindoor to welcome PM Modi

ANI
Updated At : 09:30 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed unique cultural performances upon his arrival in Brazil. Brazil is the fourth country in his five-nation visit.

Upon arrival PM Modi was greeted by a jubilant diaspora.

Members of the Indian community held a traditional dance performance on the theme of Operation Sindoor while they welcomed PM Modi.

Operation Sindoor emerged as a calibrated military response to an evolving pattern of asymmetric warfare, one that increasingly targets unarmed civilians along with military personnel. The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025 served as a grim reminder of this shift. India's response was deliberate, precise, and strategic. Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats, the government in a release stated.

Earlier upon landing in Brazil, PM Modi had expressed optimism towards looking forward to a set of productive meetings and interactions.

He wrote on X, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where I will participate in the BRICS Summit and then head to its capital, Brasilia, for a State visit at the invitation of President Lula. Looking forward to a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit."

PM Modi has arrived in Brazil on a four-day visit during which he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a State Visit.

During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit (July 6-7), Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters. According to the official statement, the Prime Minister is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

For the State Visit to Brazil, the Prime Minister will travel to Brasilia where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Lula on the broadening of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people linkages.

PM Modi arrived in Brazil after concluding his visit to Argentina, where he held a bilateral meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei.

After Brazil, PM Modi will head to Namibia on July 9 and also address its parliament.

PM Modi began his five-nation, eight-day tour (July 2 till July 9) on Wednesday from Ghana. From Ghana, the prime minister went to the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, and then to Argentina. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

