Brazil, Mozambique seek deeper cooperation to boost productive capacity

Sao Paulo [Brazil], September 4 (ANI): Brazil and Mozambique are seeking to deepen bilateral economic ties, with a focus on investment, technology transfer, local production and business partnerships, as Brazil participates as the country of honour at the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM), the country’s largest multi-sectoral business event.

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo inaugurated the Brazilian pavilion of ApexBrasil at the fair, which brought together 70 representatives from Brazilian companies, cooperatives and organisations. According to Brasil 247, the participation marked Brazil’s largest presence at FACIM to date.

Advertisement

The event facilitated meetings between 30 Brazilian and 100 Mozambican companies, creating opportunities for partnerships and investment. The Mozambique leg was part of an ApexBrasil mission covering Southern Africa, including Angola, South Africa and Zambia.

Advertisement

ApexBrasil President Laudemir Müller held meetings with Chapo to discuss areas of cooperation. Müller said Brazil wanted to move beyond conventional trade and contribute to Mozambique’s productive capabilities.

“Instead of a relationship based exclusively on the export of products, we want to build local production capacity, develop suppliers and integrate technology and technical knowledge into the Mozambican business sector,” Müller said.

Advertisement

He noted that 64 Brazilian companies already export to Mozambique and expressed Brazil’s ambition to become a priority partner for the country. He also described Mozambique as a strategic gateway to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) market.

Müller further announced plans for a direct air route between Brazil and Maputo, aimed at strengthening passenger movement, business links and cargo connectivity.

Mozambique’s Confederation of Economic Associations President Álvaro Massingue said the country could serve as a platform for Brazilian companies seeking to expand across Africa.

“We want Brazilian capital to find in Mozambique not only a market, but a platform for production and expansion into Africa,” he said.

Brazilian Ambassador to Mozambique Ademar Seabra stressed that technical and vocational training would be essential to the partnership, while highlighting cooperation in agriculture, hydrocarbons, renewable energy, infrastructure, healthcare, aviation, services and digitalisation.

Speaking to Brasil 247, Seabra said President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s visit to Mozambique last year had opened a new phase in bilateral relations, with several projects already advancing.

APIEX Director-General Luís José Machava urged entrepreneurs from both countries to establish joint ventures, transfer technology and develop lasting commercial alliances.

He said Brazil’s experience in energy transition, biotechnology and industrial development could contribute to Mozambique’s sustainable growth, while the country’s investment framework offered incentives for foreign businesses.

The discussions at FACIM underline a broader effort by Brazil and Mozambique to transform long-standing political and cultural ties into deeper economic cooperation, industrial partnerships and sustainable development initiatives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)