Brazil, Mozambique seek deeper economic ties with focus on production, investment and technology

Sao Paulo [Brazil], September 2 (ANI): Brazil and Mozambique are seeking to open a new chapter in bilateral economic relations, with a greater focus on investments, technology transfer, industrial development and strengthening local productive capacity.

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Brazil is the country of honour at the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM), Mozambique's largest multisectoral business exhibition, which began on Monday in the presence of Mozambican President Daniel Chapo. Chapo visited the Brazilian pavilion organised by ApexBrasil and formally inaugurated the space, according to Brasil 247.

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The Brazilian delegation, the largest in FACIM's history, comprises around 70 representatives from companies, cooperatives and organisations. During the fair, 30 Brazilian companies are holding meetings with around 100 Mozambican firms as both sides explore new commercial partnerships.

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As cited by Brasil 247, the Mozambique leg concluded an ApexBrasil mission covering Angola, South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique. ApexBrasil President Laudemir Muller also held two meetings with President Chapo to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation.

Muller said Brazil wants its relationship with Mozambique to extend beyond conventional trade and focus on building production capabilities, developing local suppliers and sharing technology and technical expertise.

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He said 64 Brazilian companies already export to Mozambique and described the country as an important gateway for Brazilian products and investments into the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Muller also outlined plans for a direct air connection between Brazil and Maputo, saying improved connectivity could boost tourism, business exchanges and cargo movement.

Alvaro Massingue, president of Mozambique's Confederation of Economic Associations, said Mozambique could serve as a production and expansion platform for Brazilian companies seeking access to wider African markets. He said the organisation would facilitate business-to-business meetings, connect companies with government agencies and help convert investment proposals into concrete projects.

Brazilian officials also stressed their commitment to strengthening economic engagement with Africa. Carlos Moscardo, Director of Trade Promotion, Investments and Agriculture at Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the two countries were looking to give greater momentum and concrete shape to ongoing projects.

Brazilian Ambassador to Mozambique Ademar Seabra highlighted technical and vocational training as an important component of the partnership, stressing that skilled human capital would be essential for sustainable development.

He said cooperation is expanding across agriculture, hydrocarbons, renewable energy, infrastructure, healthcare, aviation, services and digitalisation of government systems.

Seabra recalled Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to Mozambique last year, saying it helped trigger several new bilateral initiatives. He said progress has since been recorded across multiple sectors and described the current phase as an opportunity to significantly expand Brazil's economic presence in Mozambique.

APIEX Director-General Luis Jose Machava called for stronger direct investment, increased bilateral trade and innovative partnerships aimed at industrialisation and sustainable development.

He pointed to Brazil's experience in renewable energy, decarbonisation, biotechnology and industrial development as areas where Mozambique could benefit from cooperation.

Machava also highlighted investment incentives, including tax and customs benefits, streamlined licensing procedures, visa facilitation and measures designed to support business growth.

He urged Brazilian and Mozambican entrepreneurs to use FACIM to identify commercial opportunities, establish joint ventures, facilitate technology transfer and build long-term business partnerships.

The broader objective, officials said, is to transform the longstanding political and cultural relationship between Brazil and Mozambique into a stronger economic partnership centred on investment, skills, technology, industrialisation and shared development. (ANI)

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