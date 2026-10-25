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Home / World / Brazil reviews US-Paraguay deal on Itaipu energy for AI projects

Brazil reviews US-Paraguay deal on Itaipu energy for AI projects

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ANI
Updated At : 03:07 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Brasilia [Brazil], October 25 (ANI): The Brazilian government is awaiting an assessment by its embassy in Asuncion of documents concerning Paraguay’s recent agreements with the United States before issuing an official statement on the matter, according to Brazilian news website Brasil 247.

The agreements reportedly concern US access to energy resources associated with the Paraguayan side of the Itaipu Binacional hydroelectric plant, with the electricity intended to support artificial intelligence infrastructure in US projects.

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According to Brasil 247, a source at Brazil’s Presidential Palace said the government was waiting for the embassy’s evaluation before determining its official position on the agreements.

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The announcement followed a visit to Paraguay by US Under Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who praised Paraguayan President Santiago Peña during his trip. Landau’s visit formed part of a diplomatic tour of countries in South America, including Paraguay and Argentina, as Washington seeks to strengthen regional ties.

Brasil 247 reported that a source at Brazil’s Presidential Palace expressed discomfort over the conduct of some South American leaders during Landau’s visit, particularly their enthusiastic participation in photographs alongside a US official whom the source characterised as relatively junior within the Trump administration.

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The reported agreements have attracted attention because Itaipu is a major binational hydroelectric facility jointly operated by Brazil and Paraguay. Its electricity production and allocation are significant to both countries’ energy systems.

Despite the negotiations involving resources from the shared facility, the US delegation was not expected to travel through Brazilian territory during the visit, the report said.

According to Brasil 247, the delegation had not requested visas from the government of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and therefore did not have authorisation to enter Brazil.

The Brazilian government’s formal response remains pending, with the embassy’s assessment expected to inform its position on the reported agreements. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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